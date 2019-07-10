JANESVILLE

A man accused of shooting into the air as Janesville police officers chased him on July 4 has been taken into custody in Mesa, Arizona, police announced.

U.S. marshals arrested Antonio D. Sims, 39, on Wednesday afternoon, according to the release.

Police Chief Dave Moore said a tip from someone in Janesville led investigators to a hotel in Mesa, Arizona, where the marshals picked him up without incident on Wednesday.

Moore credited the tip to trust that officers had built in the community.

Sims will face extradition to Wisconsin. If he waives an extradition hearing, he would be brought back sooner than if he fights it in Arizona court.

Sims, of 255 S. Jackson St. No. 4, Janesville, was charged Wednesday in Rock County Court with first-degree recklessly endangering safety, resisting, felon in possession of a firearm and disorderly conduct.

Police say they responded to a report of an argument the 500 block of South Academy Street shortly before midnight July 4 and later stopped Simms.

Sims' car was blocking a driveway, a woman asked him to move it so she could move her car, and in response, he threatened to shoot and kill her, according to the complaint.

Officers later stopped Sims, sometime around 12:25 a.m. July 5, and when they told him he was under arrest, he slipped through an officer’s grip and ran, according to the complaint.

Two officers chased on foot and one in a squad car, according to the complaint.

During the chase, Sims pulled a gun from his waistband and “directed the gun back into the air and fired three rounds,” according to the complaint.

In response, one officer pulled his gun from his holster and “directed himself to the left and toward the ground to gain cover. He observed Sims turn northbound between yards and begin jumping fences,” according to the complaint.

Police continued to pursue but lost Sims.

Police later recovered a handgun and Sims’ cellphone and wallet, according to the complaint.

Moore said last week that if Sims had turned towards officers, the incident could have ended with Sims being shot.

Officers and detectives continuously worked the case until Sims was found, Moore said.

“Very few of our gun crimes go unsolved,” Moore said. “These are priority cases for us, and we work them till we have an apprehension.

“I think it’s a good message to the community, that those types of crimes will be solved, probably a better message for would-be offenders in our community,” Moore said.