JANESVILLE
A Clinton man has turned himself in to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office in connection with an accident in which two pedestrians were injured near Clinton on Saturday.
Sheriff’s detectives met with Michael S. Massa, 45, on Tuesday, and he told them he was driving in the area of 5853 E. County X around the time of the crash when he hit something, according to a sheriff’s office news release.
Detectives seized a damaged 2003 GMC Yukon that Massa said he was driving at the time, according to the release.
They arrested Massa on two felony counts of failing to investigate after hitting a person. He was released with a Dec. 1 court date.
The pedestrians were hospitalized after being hit as they crossed the road in the town of Turtle on Saturday night, and the driver did not stop, according to the release.