JANESVILLE– A 39-year-old man tried escaping from the Rock County Jail on May 5 because he wanted to “see his uncle who was sick with cancer.”
Jeremiah Smith, of Janesville, was charged with retail theft and was in custody on bond and was subject to bond conditions that prohibited him from committing new crimes. If convicted of escaping he faces up to $10,000 in fines and or six years in prison.
A Deputy with the Rock County Sheriff’s Office reported that at 3:30 PM on May 5, he received information regarding an inmate, Smith, escaping from custody and that he ran away while he was walking back towards the Huber entrance of the Rock County Jail. The deputy reports that Smith was working outside the Rock County Jail on RECAP privileges.
One witness reported observing a male subject wearing a brown RECAP uniform running from the North U.S. Highway 51 into the wooded area on the east side of the roadway.Another caller reported observing the male running across the Janesville City Services driveway off the North U.S. Highway 51 into the woods.
Rock County dispatch received a call regarding a driver on Parker Drive and Black Bridge Road observing Smith running towards the Panoramic Factory of Ba Wood Lane, east of North Parker Drive. He was then taken into custody by officers.
Smith told the officers that he ran away because he wanted to see his uncle who was sick with cancer.
