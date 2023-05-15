01STOCK_ROCK_SHERIFF01
JANESVILLE– A 39-year-old man tried escaping from the Rock County Jail on May 5 because he wanted to “see his uncle who was sick with cancer.”

Jeremiah Smith, of Janesville, was charged with retail theft and was in custody on bond and was subject to bond conditions that prohibited him from committing new crimes. If convicted of escaping he faces up to $10,000 in fines and or six years in prison.

