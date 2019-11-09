A Beloit man was arrested on a charge of fifth-offense intoxicated driving Friday night between Beloit and Janesville.

A Rock County sheriff’s deputy stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation 11:30 p.m. in the area of South Highway 51 and La Prairie-Turtle Townline Road, according to a news release.

The driver was Marcos R. Denson, 33, of Beloit, and the deputy smelled alcohol and burned marijuana coming from the car, according to the release.

Denson also displayed signs of intoxication, according to the release. He was booked into the Rock County Jail and has an initial court appearance Monday.