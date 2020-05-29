JANESVILLE
A Fort Atkinson man suspected of starting a Janesville house on fire early Thursday morning with a Molotov cocktail has been arrested on a charge of arson and five counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide.
Jacob M. Piper, 30, was arrested Thursday evening, said Janesville police Lt. Charles Aagaard, head of detectives.
People in the home at 220 S. Franklin St. know Piper and reported seeing him throw a jar containing liquid and a burning wick against the east porch of the duplex, Aagaard said.
Piper used a "small container with a liquid accelerant" to start the fire. "Two people that we spoke with know him and witnessed him walking up to the house with this object."
Firefighters were dispatched at 5:47 a.m. Thursday. Damage to the building is estimated at $150,000, and the building is considered a total loss.
Five people--two in one duplex and three in another--all safely evacuated from the building.
Aagaard said some of the people who lived in the house know Piper, but the motive for the arson is not clear.
"Just acquaintances. It appears that they had been together earlier in the evening or the day before. Just acquaintances. We're not sure what the nexus was there, so we're still trying to determine that," Aagaard said.
The Red Cross is assisting three people from the duplex, and the others are staying with family, according to a fire department news release.
When asked why police believe five counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide are appropriate, Aagaard said: "We're looking at five people inside a structure, and you throw a lit object at the what would be the most common point of egress, and there's people inside, you would expect that because of the time of day there would be people inside. So, we'll see how it ends up being charged."
Piper was being held at the Rock County Jail pending his initial court appearance.