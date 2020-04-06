TOWN OF FULTON
A town of Fulton man was by a pickup truck while he worked at the end of his driveway on Sunday, according to a town police news release.
Police identified the man as 19-year-old Hunter Osborne, who was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the release.
The truck’s driver, William O. Hoge, 78, of Milton, was driving south on Hillside Road and hit a mailbox in another driveway and then hit Osborne in his driveway and drove away, police believe.
Hoge was arrested on charges of hit-and-run involving a vehicle, failure to notify police of an accident and failure to control his vehicle, according to the release. He was released with a court date, said town police Sgt. Zachary Raby.
Raby said there was no indication that Hoge was impaired by alcohol or drugs.
The accident was reported at 12:05 p.m., when police as well as Edgerton fire and EMS units and the Rock County Sheriff’s office were dispatched to the 11000 block of Hillside Road.