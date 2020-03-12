ELKHORN
A Walworth County judge sentenced a man to 10 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a teenage girl in Lake Geneva, court records show.
Jason W. Connell, 38, no listed address, was also sentenced Thursday to 10 years of extended supervision, according to online court records. He has 220 days of sentence credit.
Connell pleaded guilty Jan. 15 to two counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child in connection with reported sexual assaults in August.
He told police he was homeless but staying with a friend in Lake Geneva before the assaults, according to the criminal complaint.
A group of kids reported seeing two people—Connell and the teenage girl—having sex near an abandoned railroad bridge near Main Street, the complaint states.
The girl told police Connell had assaulted her multiple times, according to the complaint.
Judge Kristine Drettwan ordered Connell to register as a sex offender.
The girl’s grandparents and mother spoke at Connell’s sentencing, and Connell did, too, court records show.