ELKHORN

The dispute that ended in a stabbing technically started over pizza.

But Jason W. Thomas said at his sentencing Tuesday that the months before he stabbed co-worker David Barrett featured several instances of Barrett racially abusing, threatening and picking fights with him.

Two other co-workers, who said they witnessed the fights on Sept. 6, 2018, in the village of Darien, spoke highly of Thomas and backed up his account against Barrett.

Another witness, a person who speakers in court said was also someone Barrett fought that day, was too scared to come and speak Tuesday, said Steve Compton, who represented Thomas.

Walworth County Judge Kristine Drettwan asked the man and woman who worked with Thomas and Barrett as carnival workers for Darien’s Cornfest if they had shared their version of events with police. They both said “no.”

Regardless, she said, Thomas using a knife during a fistfight was a “grossly disproportionate” response. She sentenced Thomas, 43, of Middleton to two years in prison and three years of extended supervision.

“It’s quite a miracle that he wasn’t even more seriously injured or killed,” Drettwan said, referencing a photo the prosecution submitted of Barrett’s stab wounds.

Thomas, who will have to serve only about a year of that prison sentence because he has spent the last year in the Walworth County Jail, pleaded guilty July 8 to aggravated batteryand had a more serious charge dismissed and read in as part of an agreement.

Compton said he thought seriously about Thomas taking the plea agreement because of his potential self-defense claim. His client’s plea came two days before he was set to go to trial.

Drettwan, however, said this was a sentencing and not a trial, meaning she had to think she was getting one side of the story. Barrett was not in court and did not participate in the presentence investigation, Compton said.

District Attorney Zeke Wiedenfeld, who spoke after co-workers Stephanie Lundequam and Jimmy Aguilar, did not directly dispute the racism claims against Barrett. But the DA said Barrett told him that he and Thomas were not friends, yet they had minded their own business and did not have problems with each other.

Thomas and his co-workers spent most of their speaking time recounting the events that led up to the stabbing, both on the day of and in the previous few months.

Thomas and his friends/co-workers were at a bar, where Thomas ordered a pizza. Barrett, who in the months before had been threatening and confrontational, showed up and ate some of Thomas’ pizza while he was away.

A clash at the bar eventually ended, but Thomas said Barrett sent them threatening text messages, which Compton said were turned over to police.

Tensions flared again when everyone returned to the West Park area, and another fight broke out, during which Compton said Barrett kicked the co-worker who did not want to come to court in the head.

That fight, which Compton said started with Barrett throwing a punch, eventually was broken up by Thomas and their bosses.

Thomas said he doesn’t remember the stabbing, which came during the third fight of that day. But he apologized in court Tuesday for his actions.

Barrett had about 20 stab wounds to his lower back and stomach. He requested $1,546.21 in restitution, which Compton said Thomas has agreed to pay.

Wiedenfeld pointed to Thomas’ criminal history, which includes drug and domestic violence offenses. He also got into a fight during his time in the jail.

This history and the stabbing show Thomas settles disputes with violence, Wiedenfeld said.

Compton pointed out that Thomas had stayed out of trouble for nine years before this incident.

The defense attorney, like the Department of Corrections’ pre-sentence investigation, suggested probation.

Thomas’ father, James Harper, said his son has made mistakes, but so has he. Harper said he wasn’t there enough for Thomas as a child, and he thought if he had been, they all probably would not have been in court Tuesday.

Harper thought Thomas getting bullied as a child contributed to his tendency to lash out.

“He needed me in his life, and I wasn’t there,” Harper said. “He was born premature. He was only born at 5 months old, so he came into the world struggling. And I still see the struggles in him to this day, but I’ve seen some improvement, as well.”

Harper said his son has matured.

He is a family man. Thomas said he remembers all the birthdays of his nearly 30 nieces, nephews and their kids.

“I’m mostly a good person,” he said.