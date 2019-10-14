ELKHORN

An Elkhorn man has been sentenced to a month in jail and three years of probation after an incident with his shotgun and a motorist who stopped on County A in the town of Richmond, court records show.

A jury Sept. 24 convicted David L. Wells, who is listed in court records as homeless and living in Elkhorn, of possessing a short-barreled shotgun and disorderly conduct.

Walworth County Judge Phillip Koss sentenced Wells on Oct. 9 to 30 days in jail without work release on the disorderly conduct charge, according to online court records. He is allowed to serve his jail sentence in Wood County if the jail there accepts him.

Koss ordered probation on the shotgun charge.

The jury acquitted Wells, 28, of a third charge—discharging a firearm within 100 yards of a building.

The June 16 incident happened near W9414 County A. A man told police that after he stopped to check his truck, Wells told him to get off his “(expletive) property,” according to the criminal complaint.

The man drove away to call authorities after Wells left and came back with a shotgun. A responding deputy also heard Wells make a racist comment, the complaint states.