JANESVILLE

A Beloit man who burglarized homes in southern portions of Rock County in recent years as he tried to pay for a heroin addiction was sentenced in Rock County Court last week

Brandon W. Plummer, 30, of 2241 S. Shore Dr., Beloit, was sentenced earlier this year to seven years in prison and five years of extended supervision for some of the burglaries, thefts and related charges.

On Friday, Plummer pleaded guilty to burglary in a Dec. 17 town of Beloit case while another burglary and an attempted burglary in the city of Beloit on Dec. 27 and 28 were dismissed and read into the record.

Plummer also pleaded guilty to party to burglary for a Dec. 27 offense in Beloit.

Dismissed but read into the record were charges related to a burglary and theft in the town of Newark on Dec. 10, 2018, and a burglary and theft and an attempted burglary Dec. 10, 2015, in the town of Turtle.

Judge Karl Hanson sentenced Plummer to three years of probation for those cases.

Assistant District Attorney Mark Jahnke said the prison sentence Plummer is already serving is sufficient punishment, and if Plummer doesn’t toe the line during probation, he faces up to 25 years in prison.

In court Friday, Plummer apologized to his victims, said he feels horrible about his actions and hopes to come out of prison a better person.

Hanson said Plummer burglarized the homes to feed a heroin addiction, one of the toughest addictions to beat.

Hanson said his greatest fear is that Plummer would return to the drug when he is released.

Authorities believe Eric M. Wincapaw, 32, of 2115 Euclid Ave., Beloit, was Plummer’s accomplice in at least one of the burglaries. Wincapaw stood mute to charges in two December burglaries, and those cases are continuing.