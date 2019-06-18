JANESVILLE

A Janesville murder case can proceed now that the defendant has been ruled competent to stand trial.

Lucas E. Stuhr, 39, of Browntown is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the shooting death of Clifford A. Grice, 41, of Janesville.

Stuhr is accused of shooting and killing Grice as Grice sat in a car in Grice’s driveway at 2617 Kellogg Ave. on Jan. 23.

Grice was sitting next to a woman with whom he was in a relationship and who was Stuhr’s ex-girlfriend, according to the criminal complaint.

On Feb. 20, Judge Barbara McCrory ruled Stuhr not competent to stand trial and ordered he be treated and held at the state’s Mendota Mental Health Institute.

Stuhr appeared in court Tuesday, sitting quietly and appearing alert during the hearing. His attorney, Walt Isaacson, said Stuhr understood what was happening.

McCrory noted a therapist has deemed Stuhr competent to understand and assist in his own defense.

The judge agreed and ruled that the Rock County Jail maintain Stuhr’s medication regimen after he is transferred back to Rock County.

McCrory said she has learned Stuhr has been taking medications voluntarily.

She set a preliminary hearing for 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, June 25.