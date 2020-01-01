JANESVILLE

A man celebrating New Year's Day with gunfire found himself facing a SWAT team and felony charges.

At 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Zerrick Z. Hammett, 29, of 220 S. Franklin St., Janesville was arrested on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and endangering safety with a weapon, according to a news release from the Janesville Police Department.

The charges arise from an incident that took place at 3 a.m. Wednesday when Janesville police responded to a report of gunshots in the area of Holmes and Franklin streets.

A resident who lives nearby told police that a man was shooting a handgun from a balcony. Officers found several shell casings in the front yard of 220 S. Franklin St. Officers also spotted a gun sitting in what looked like a small amount of blood in a car that was parked in the driveway of the home.

No one at the home would answer the door.

Based on the evidence, a search warrant was issued and carried out by the Janesville Police Department's SWAT team with assistance from the Beloit Police Department's SWAT team, the news release said.

Three people were detained by police. Another handgun was found in the home. The blood in the car was not related to the incident.

Hammett told police that he fired the gun in celebration of the new year. No one was injured. Hammett is being held at the Rock County Jail.