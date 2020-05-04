JANESVILLE
A man accused of a handgun homicide in Janesville on Jan. 5 pleaded not guilty in Rock County Court on Monday.
Corvasie S. Weaver, 24, of 613 W. Racine St., Janesville, faces a maximum 60 years in the prison system in the shooting of James C. Chestnut III, 40, outside a party at 613 W. Racine St. on Jan. 5.
Janesville police Detective Chris Buescher testified at the preliminary hearing about what a witness told investigators.
The witness, who knew both men and was in a relationship with Chestnut, said Weaver had a gun, and she saw Chestnut run after the shots were fired, collapsing at the intersection of Racine and Cherry streets, Buescher said.
An autopsy showed that a bullet hit Chestnut, entering a lung and his heart, killing him, Buescher said.
A video camera at the house left a recording of the incident, which shows Weaver and two others pushing the witness and Chestnut onto the porch and punching Chestnut, Buescher said. The fight then moved outside.
Defense attorney Ryan O’Hara asked if anyone besides Weaver pursued Chestnut. Buescher said he didn't know; that wasn't seen on the video.
O'Hara asked whether the witness had been drinking. Buescher replied that he did not know, but it would not surprise him, as the fight started over an argument about the party running out of alcohol.
O’Hara asked whether the witness ever wavered in her story. Buescher said she did, adding, “I’m sure she was conflicted due to her relationship with both parties.”
Court Commissioner Jack Hoag bound Weaver over for trial. Judge John Wood is assigned to the case.
Weaver also pleaded not guilty in two misdemeanor cases, one charging domestic battery and disorderly conduct in 2019 and one charging cocaine possession and armed domestic abuse/disorderly conduct in 2018.
Weaver is being held at the Rock County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond.