MONROE

A former Janesville man who killed a woman by intoxicated driving in 2002 has been found guilty in a similar case that occurred 15 years later.

Nathan L. Leopold, 45, now of the Oshkosh Correctional Institution, pleaded no contest and was found guilty in Green County Court last week of homicide by driving with a restricted controlled substance in his blood and causing injury by driving with a restricted controlled substance in his blood.

As part of a plea agreement, counts of homicide and causing injury by intoxicated driving were dismissed but included in the record for consideration at sentencing.

Sentencing was set for July 31.

District Attorney Craig Nolen said in an email that he will argue for 15 years in prison followed by 10 years of extended supervision. That’s the maximum sentence on the homicide charge.

Nolen said he will argue for nine months in jail for the causing-injury charge, but that would have no effect on the prison sentence because he will ask for the sentences to run concurrently.

Defense attorney Steven Zaleski is free to argue for a lesser sentence, under the terms of the plea agreement.

Leopold admitted using synthetic marijuana Oct. 20, 2017, the day he crashed head-on into a vehicle on Highway 11 between Juda and Brodhead, according to a court document.

Analyses of Leopold’s blood revealed a legal amount of alcohol, 0.02%, as well as opiates and marijuana.

Any amount of a controlled substance in a driver's blood can lead to a criminal charge in Wisconsin.

The crash killed 70-year-old David Leck of Juda and injured Leck’s 12-year-old granddaughter. Investigators found drug paraphernalia and synthetic marijuana in Leopold’s SUV.

Fifteen years earlier, Leopold was found guilty in Dane County of striking 28-year-old Aimee Kubler as she jogged along a highway in April 2002.

Kubler had relatives in Janesville.

Leopold served time but is back in prison for five years after his probation was revoked for a bail violation.

As part of his probation in the bail-jumping case, Leopold had been ordered to abstain from alcohol and to get alcohol/drug treatment.