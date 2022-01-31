An Illinois man pleaded guilty last week for his role in the smuggling of synthetic marijuana into the Rock County Jail two years ago.
Wayne Garrett Farley, 34, of Rockford, Illinois, was charged with conspiracy to distribute synthetic drugs into the jail. He pleaded no contest to a lesser charge of possession of synthetic cannabinoid and guilty to a charge of delivering illegal articles to inmates.
During an in-person hearing at the Rock County Courthouse last Tuesday, Judge John Wood ordered Farley to serve three years probation.
According to the criminal complaint from 2020, deputies from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office reported that at least three inmates were suspected of being under the influence of synthetic marijuana, also known as “spice.”
Officers later learned from one of the inmates that Farley, who was serving time for a 2015 crime, had his girlfriend mail letters laced with the substance. The letters, which contained drawings that appeared to be done by children, were then lit and smoked by the inmates who received them.
As part of his plea deal, Farley will serve one year of his probation for the first count of possession, with the remaining two years for helping procure the letters for inmates.
Gabrielle Childress, listed as a co-defendant in Farley’s case, faces one felony count of conspiracy to commit the crimes and a felony count of manufacturing synthetic cannabinoids. She has an outstanding warrant dating to February 2021, but has yet to be arrested, according to court documents.
