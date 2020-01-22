ELKHORN

A man has pleaded guilty in Walworth County Court to sexually assaulting a teenage girl in Lake Geneva in August, court records show.

Jason W. Connell, 38, no listed address, pleaded guilty Jan. 15 to two counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child and had other counts dismissed and read into the record as part of a plea agreement, according to online court records.

Connell told police he was homeless but staying with a friend at a Lake Geneva house on Country Club Drive for two weeks leading up to the sexual assaults, according to the criminal complaint.

On Aug. 4, a group of kids reported seeing two people having sex near an abandoned railroad bridge near Main Street, the complaint states. The two people were Connell and the teenage girl.

The girl later told police Connell had assaulted her multiple times, including when she stayed at her friend’s house on Country Club Drive, according to the complaint.

There was no victim impact statement on file and no restitution claimed, court records show.

Connell is scheduled for a sentencing hearing at 2:30 p.m. March 12.