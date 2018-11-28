ELKHORN
A Milwaukee man has pleaded guilty to reduced misdemeanor charges following the sexual assault of a woman he met online in Elkhorn.
The sentence, per a plea agreement, for Tamencea A. Reed, 44, was to pay restitution and court costs after he pleaded guilty Nov. 19 to fourth-degree sexual assault and theft.
Charges of third-degree sexual assault and intimidating a witness were dismissed and read in.
Reed, formerly of Wauwatosa, was originally charged with second-degree sexual assault, but the district attorney’s office reduced that charge.
“As a result of the continuing investigation, and open receipt of additional facts, the State has determined that count 1 is no longer appropriate,” Assistant District Attorney Diane Donohoo wrote earlier this year.
A woman reported the Sept. 30, 2017, assault to Elkhorn police. She said she met Reed on the website PlentyOfFish and the two watched a movie, according to the criminal complaint.
The woman said Reed sexually assaulted her. Afterward, she went to a hospital for medical tests, the complaint states.
She noticed her laptop and Kindle were missing after Reed left.
The victim was at last week’s hearing but declined to speak to the court. Donohoo said the woman was “somewhat relieved” to conclude the case.
Reed told Judge Phillip Koss he also wanted to get the case over with so he could move on with his life for his kids.
