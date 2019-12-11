JANESVILLE

A Green County man accused of shooting and killing a man in his Janesville driveway Jan. 23 pleaded guilty Wednesday to a reduced charge.

Lucas E. Stuhr, 39, of Browntown pleaded guilty in Rock County Court to a charge of second-degree intentional homicide in the death of Clifford A. Grice, 41, of Janesville.

Stuhr had been charged with first-degree intentional homicide, which requires a life sentence. The maximum penalty for second-degree intentional homicide is 60 years, defense attorney Walter Isaacson said.

Grice was romantically involved with a woman who had been involved with Stuhr, according to the criminal complaint.

Grice was sitting in the driver’s seat of a car parked in his driveway with the woman in the front passenger seat when Stuhr pulled in behind them, police officers testified at a June hearing.

Grice and Stuhr got out of their cars. Stuhr asked the woman why she was “unfaithful,” and the men had words. According to the girlfriend, Grice told Stuhr to leave and told him there was a surveillance camera on the house, Detective Kyle Austin testified in June.

Stuhr went back to his car and then returned to the couple. Grice started getting out of the car, which is when Stuhr shot him several times, Austin said.

Stuhr was arrested later that day west of Brodhead, where deputies found a handgun later identified as the weapon used to kill Grice, Austin testified earlier.

Stuhr waived his Miranda rights and told Austin that Grice had “swung at him” during their second encounter in the driveway, but Stuhr didn’t remember what happened after that.

Video from the security camera on Grice's home did not show Grice swinging or acting in a threatening manner, Austin testified in June.

A defendant who pleads guilty to second-degree intentional homicide admits imperfect self-defense—using too much force for the circumstances. For example, a defendant might wrongly think that shooting another person is necessary to prevent death or great bodily harm to himself or another person.

When asked by The Gazette why Stuhr believed he was acting in self-defense, Isaacson did not provide a clear explanation.

"There was a female involved, and the guy who got killed was going out with his significant other. I don't think it would be fair to say it was just a fight over a girl, it was just that involved," Isaacson said.

"He didn't go to the victim's house, he was just following her, he just saw her inadvertently in town. He followed her car, which went to Mr. Grice's residence, and that's where the shooting occurred," Isaacson said.

"Any time you think that you're being threatened and you overreact, that's what's imperfect about it," Isaacson said.

Stuhr is scheduled to be sentenced April 17.