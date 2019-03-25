JANESVILLE

A man accused of carrying on a sexual relationship with an underage Evansville teen for more than a year pleaded guilty to child pornography charges in Rock County Court on Monday.

The charges are based on numerous photos and videos found on the man’s phones, showing the victim in sexual situations, according to the criminal complaint.

Bryan S. Kind, 33, formerly of Michigan, had a sexual-romantic relationship with the girl while she was 15 and 16, a second criminal complaint indicates. They were caught when someone noticed them at a Janesville hotel, one of several hotels they had used, in May 2017, according to the compliant.

Judge Michael Haakenson dismissed four counts of sexual intercourse with a child and one count of sexual assault of a child under age 16. He also dismissed three counts of bail jumping because Kind contacted the victim after his arrest, violating the terms of his bond.

The judge could consider those charges at sentencing.

Kind, who now lists 6688 N. Lazy River Road, rural Janesville, as his address, pleaded guilty to three counts of possession of child pornography. Each count carries a maximum 25 years in prison.

As part of a plea agreement, the defense and prosecuting attorneys recommended four years in prison and six years of extended supervision.

The conviction requires that Kind be placed on the state sex-offender registry and he is subject to lifetime supervision by authorities for being a serious sex offender, Haakenson said.

Haakenson set sentencing for June 10.