JANESVILLE

A town of Beloit man charged with sexual assault of a minor last year pleaded guilty to a lesser charge Tuesday in Rock County Court.

Noel Y. Perez-Lavariega, 36, pleaded guilty to the charge of third-degree sexual assault as part of a plea agreement with the Rock County District Attorney's Office. He originally was charged with sexual assault of a child under 16 years old.

The amended charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and up to a $25,000 fine.

Perez-Lavariega was accused of meeting a 15-year-old boy through a social media dating app in February 2018. He picked up the teen near Telfer Park in Beloit before driving to his home in the 2500 block of East Hill Road, according to court records.

Perez-Lavariega admitted to meeting the boy, according to court records.

He is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 1 before Rock County Judge Barbara McCrory.