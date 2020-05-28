ELKHORN
A Burlington man pleaded guilty to some charges after detectives said they found inappropriate pictures of an underage girl on his phone and videos of him engaging in sex acts with a dog, court records show.
Zachery J. Horsfall, 21, pleaded guilty March 14 to two counts of possessing child pornography and one count of possessing a firearm as a felon, according to online court records. One other charge was dismissed and read in to the record as part of an agreement.
Horsfall was booked into the Walworth County Jail on Nov. 8, according to the criminal complaint. A detective then listened to a phone call in which Horsfall told a girl he would “tap that” after his release.
Horsfall on Nov. 18 said he was homeless and hanging around with young people, such as the girl and her friends, according to the complaint. He told police there “shouldn’t be” child porn on the two phones he had with him when he was booked into the jail.
On Nov. 22, Horsfall told police he had pornographic photos of the girl and videos of him engaging in sex acts with a dog on the phone, the complaint states. Another photo shows him holding a black handgun, which was prohibited after his September conviction of second-offense marijuana possession.
Horsfall is also charged with sexual gratification with an animal, a misdemeanor, in Racine County Court. His case there is ongoing.
He is scheduled for sentencing in Walworth County at 9 a.m. July 8.