TOWN OF BELOIT

A man who gave himself up after a standoff with police Tuesday possessed nearly a pound of marijuana, according to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday in Rock County Court.

Police called in SWAT support and surrounded a home, waiting nearly three hours for Walter M. Kolak, 52, to give himself up.

Kolak was wanted on a fugitive warrant from Colorado. He told police he had moved from that state four days earlier, according to the complaint.

Possession of up to 1 ounce of marijuana is legal in Colorado. Kolak possessed more than 15 ounces, according to the complaint.

The call came in at 1:15 p.m. as a dispute between neighbors at 1904 Dewey Ave., town of Beloit police said in a news release.

Police discovered Kolak was wanted on felony arrest warrants from Colorado, and Kolak entered a trailer camper in the backyard and refused to come out, according to the release.

Town police called for support from Rock County sheriff’s deputies, a SWAT team, a negotiations team and city of Beloit police, according to the release.

A nearby Head Start preschool was locked down.

Kolak exited the RV and was taken into custody without incident at 4:07 p.m., according to the release.

Out-of-state extradition warrants charged Kolak with failure to appear for a court appearance, menacing with real/simulated weapons, felony weapons possession, assault and recklessly causing injury/tele-obstruction, according to the release.

Kolak was charged Wednesday in Rock County Court with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and resisting an officer.

Kolak was held on a $350 cash bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday.