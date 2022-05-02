A Janesville man is in custody after an early-morning disturbance that police said escalated to an attempted hit-and-run and shots being fired Monday.
Daequan I. Hanna, 19, faces five counts in connection with the incident, which include three counts of felony first-degree reckless endangering safety, battery as an act of domestic violence and disorderly conduct. The Gazette is naming Hanna because he has been preliminarily charged with a felony.
At approximately 3:20 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a disturbance in the 1400 block of Starling Lane after a report of a man in a physical altercation with a woman he knew, according to a police news release. Upon arrival, witnesses told police Hanna physically assaulted a woman, according to the release.
Witnesses told police Hanna had punched the victim outside near the street. Police said officers observed injuries to the victim’s face “consistent with being physically assaulted.”
Two neighbors told police that they attempted to intervene and stop the assault, which led to Hanna attempting to run both the neighbors and the victim over with his vehicle, according to the release. As Hanna was driving, one of the neighbors shot at his vehicle, according to the release. No one was injured as a result of the gunshot, and no one was struck by Hanna’s vehicle.
Hanna is currently at the Rock County Jail awaiting his initial court appearance.
Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.