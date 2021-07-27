01STOCK_POLICE_GENERIC_1

TOWN OF FULTON

The person who died in a traffic crash early Sunday morning was a Madison man, the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department said Tuesday.

The man was identified as Terry D. McKinzy, 38, who was pronounced dead at the scene, a roundabout near the intersection of Interstate 90/39 and Highway 59, around 1:20 a.m.

The Medical Examiner’s Department concluded McKinzy died from injuries sustained in the crash but is conducting more testing, a standard procedure.

McKinzy’s body was found near a vehicle that caught fire, authorities said Monday.

Reign C. Suttle, 23, of Mount Pleasant, was arrested on charges of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and operating while intoxicated in the crash.

The death remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol and the medical examiner’s department.

