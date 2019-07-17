JANESVILLE

A man accused of sexually assaulting a girl he knows and possessing hundreds of child pornography images was sentenced to 10 years in prison in Rock County Court on Wednesday.

Michael M. Jackson, 43, of 528 S. Arch St., Janesville, also was sentenced to nine years of extended supervision after he gets out of prison, and he will be on the sex offender registry for life, Judge Barbara McCrory ruled.

McCrory’s sentence followed the recommendation of the defense and prosecuting attorneys.

Assistant District Attorney Rich Sullivan said the plea agreement spared the victim, a girl under the age of 13 at the time of the offenses in 2017, from being revictimized by having to recount her experience for a jury.

Jackson had been charged with 30 counts of possessing child pornography as well as first-degree sexual assault of a child. As part of the plea agreement, he pleaded guilty to three counts of possession of child porn. The other charges were read into the record to be considered at sentencing.

Jackson was given credit for the 854 days he spent in the Rock County Jail while his case was pending.

The victim and her family were not in the courtroom. Sullivan said the girl’s mother was thankful the girl would not have to testify, and her family had insisted on 10 years in prison.

The time will allow the girl to grow up knowing she has nothing to fear from him, Sullivan said.

The girl, in her victim-impact statement taken three years ago, circled pictographs for “mad,” “crying” and “sad.”

She wrote the word “very” above the “mad” image, something Sullivan said he had never seen before.

At the same time, the girl expressed hope Jackson would get help for his problems, Sullivan said.

“Our children are not sexual beings,” Sullivan said. “Children are people we need to protect.”

Jackson declined to speak on his own behalf.

McCrory noted a police officer found 485 child porn images on Jackson’s electronic devices, depicting girls ages 5 to 15. She said those were probably not all of them.

Viewing child porn, the judge said, perpetuates an industry that preys on children.

Those girls often are subject to physical threats, isolation from families and sexual abuse, and they are revictimized every time someone views the images, McCrory said.

“It is taking away childhood. It is taking away innocence. … And it’s something they will live with for the rest of their lives,” McCrory said.