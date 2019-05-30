JANESVILLE

Barry J. Lucas Sr. slammed on the brakes as he nearly hit a Janesville police car at 1 a.m. last June 4.

The squad car turned around and pulled in behind the pickup truck, but Lucas fled, leading to a high-speed chase down Center Avenue and West Court Street, according to a criminal complaint, which told this story.

The chase ended in a parking lot, where the pickup truck had lost its drive shaft and had a flat tire after driving over a large rock farther up the street.

Lucas got out of the car and walked toward the officers, saying “shoot me” and ignoring the officer’s instructions, according to the criminal complaint. The officer tased Lucas.

Lucas was checked out at a hospital, where he told the officer that when he gets out of jail, he would find him and kill him.

In the squad car, Lucas pounded his head against a partition. In jail, he pounded on the cell door and yelled profanities.

Lucas, 45, of 214 McKinley St., Janesville, was sentenced in Rock County Court on Thursday to a year in prison and two years of extended supervision.

Lucas was lucid, cooperative and polite.

He had gotten drug/alcohol treatment and was continuing therapy, said his attorney, Frank Lettenberger.

As part of a plea agreement, charges of fleeing and threatening an officer were dismissed. Lucas pleaded guilty to fifth-offense intoxicated driving.

Lettenberger said Lucas’ previous intoxicated driving convictions occurred a long time ago, the most recent in 2007.

Lucas has a strong work ethic, had a good job and is a “salt-of-the-earth” kind of person, Lettenberger said.

Judge Karl Hansen told Lucas he was lucky to be alive, lucky he didn’t kill anyone else and lucky he encountered the squad car.

“These cases destroy people’s lives,” Hansen said. “And as a county and state, we have a severe problem with alcohol and driving.”

Hansen said Lucas is a “clear danger to the community” and needs treatment that will only be effective in prison, which will get him off the road and protect the public for a period of time.

Hansen said Lucas needs to commit to not driving if he is drinking, and he should consider absolute sobriety.

When Lucas gets out of prison, he will begin a two-year license revocation, and he must have the ignition interlock device installed for two years after he gets his license back.

“Take your treatment seriously. Stick with it, and keep the rest of us safe, OK?” Hansen said as deputies took Lucas into custody.