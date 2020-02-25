JANESVILLE

A Janesville man who made methamphetamine and then did it again while his first case was still pending was sentenced Tuesday to five years of probation and months of jail time.

James E. Bjork, 48, and Stacey R. Utterberg, 46, both of 233 Kellogg Ave., were accused in April of making meth in a building on Afton Road just south of Janesville after a raid by Rock County sheriff’s deputies.

Then in September, they were charged with making meth by using an SUV as a mobile meth lab.

In both cases, the pair were believed to be using the “one-pot” method, also known as “shake and bake,” to make meth.

Bjork’s jail time will be served as part of the probation period. He will be assigned to the Rock County Jail rehabilitative Rock County Education and Criminal Addictions Program, known as RECAP. If he completes that five-month program, he can petition for early release, Judge Karl Hanson said.

If not, he will spend a year in the jail.

Bjork pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of manufacturing amphetamine and one count of bail jumping. Related charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal.

The meth charges each carry 12½ years in the prison system as maximum penalties.

Assistant District Attorney Katherine Buker said her recommendation for probation was based on the fact that Bjork has a minor criminal record, consisting of a disorderly conduct conviction in 2002 and a disorderly conduct arrest in Rock County in 2018.

The harm that meth causes is “incalculable,” Buker said, but she said the long probation should give Bjork enough time to learn pro-social habits.

Defense attorney Philip Brehm said Bjork was fairly new to using meth and has stopped using, but he has a “use issue that he needs to address.”

Hanson’s sentence included a requirement that Bjork be evaluated for drug and alcohol abuse and get any related treatment.

Bjork apologized to his family and friends, adding: “I hope this gets me on the straight and narrow.”

Hanson said making meth put many people at risk, both those in Bjork's life and in the community at large.

“This type of behavior, manufacturing a drug like this, it looks really good on 'Breaking Bad,'” Hanson said.

Hanson was referring to the popular TV series about a meth maker who used a mobile meth lab.

Hanson said the TV series made it look as if someone could make meth and live a good life at the same time, but that’s not true.

“There’s nothing about this that leads to a good result for you, your family or the community,” Hanson said. "Everyone is harmed by it.”

Utterberg has pleaded guilty to party to manufacturing methamphetamine. Her sentencing is set for Tuesday.