JANESVILLE

Joshua L. Miller tried to make a video of a girl in a stall in a public restroom June 20.

She kicked at the phone as he held it under the wall. It fell from his hands.

The teenage girl’s mother reported hearing her daughter scream and found her unable to immediately talk about what happened.

Miller, 28, had his probation revoked after the incident and was sent to prison.

In a previous case, he was sentenced to 120 days in jail and four years of probation for taking videos of females in a restroom at the Palmer Park wading pool in 2014.

Miller received a much stiffer sentence Friday in Rock County Court for trying to take an intimate video in a women’s restroom at the Janesville Mall in the June incident.

Police suspect Miller took photos of women’s buttocks, apparently in a public setting, which were found on his phone, said Assistant District Attorney Jodi Dabson Bollendorf. He was never charged in connection with those photos, however.

In the new case, Dabson Bollendorf recommended three years in prison, beginning after Miller has finished his revocation sentence, for a total of about five years.

The victim’s mother wrote in a victim-impact statement that her daughter won’t enter public restrooms and fears Miller will be able to post online a photo or video of her.

“She said she feels scared, anxious, embarrassed, violated and forever changed,” the mother wrote. “… She is afraid he will find out who she is and afraid he will do it to more children.”

Dabson Bollendorf said one victim in the 2014 case was so fearful that she left Janesville because she didn’t feel safe, and Miller knew that he had harmed those victims.

After his first sentencing, some of the victims asked to speak with Miller, something Dabson Bollendorf could not recall happening in her 30-year career. It made the victims feel better, and they felt they had made an impression on Miller, she said.

When the mall incident was reported in June, those victims felt “devastated,” Dabson Bollendorf said.

Miller has talked about getting sexual satisfaction from the videos he made, Dabson Bollendorf said, and that’s something that devastates a parent.

Dabson Bollendorf said Miller did well in therapy before he stopped going, apparently when the dredging up of repressed memories became too painful.

He had a difficult childhood, including losing his parents at a young age. He is said to suffer from social anxiety, attention-deficit and cannabis use disorders. A therapist found him to be highly impulsive.

Defense attorney Frank Raff said his client is attracted to the sound of women urinating but doesn’t understand why.

“This is bad, but he never victimized anyone physically,” Raff said.

Raff said Miller has low cognitive function but understands what he did was wrong and is sorry.

He needs treatment in prison so he can’t stop treatment when it gets tough, Raff said, but a total of three years in prison from his revocation sentence and new sentence would be long enough for him to get the treatment he needs.

“I do feel you’re sorry for what you’ve done. I believe that at your core, you don’t understand why you are doing this,” Judge Karl Hanson said.

Hanson faulted Miller for failing to follow through on therapy to “confront these demons” and said he had caused the victim lifelong harm.

Hanson said he is devastated to hear the victim is in such fear and hopes she gets the treatment and support she needs.

“You’re the one that should worry what people think about you,” Hanson said to Miller. “Not her.”

Hanson imposed a five-year prison sentence, to follow Miller's revocation sentence, for a total of about seven years, followed by two years of extended supervision.

Hanson made Miller eligible for rehabilitation programs that could reduce his sentence, to start after he has served three years.

Hanson also placed Miller on the state sex-offender registry for 15 years after he completes that sentence.