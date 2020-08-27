MADISON
A Whitewater man was sentenced to nine years in prison Wednesday in U.S. District Court in the Western District of Wisconsin.
Nicholas K. Murn, 26, pleaded guilty Wednesday to armed robberies of five businesses last October, Tex’s Grocery, 1909 Saint Lawrence Ave., Beloit; Casey’s General Store, 464 S. John Paul Road, Milton. Stop N’ Go, 3515 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville; Mulligans BP Convenience, 3961 Milton Ave., Janesville; and Rollette Oil Gas Station, 1451 Madison Road, Beloit.
The sentence includes three years of supervised release after the prison term, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District.
Because Murn used a firearm in the robberies, he was subject to a mandatory minimum seven-year sentence, which Murn requested.
Murn did not have a prior criminal history, but Judge William Conley imposed the longer sentence because of the trauma Murn inflicted on the victims, according to the release.
Murn had a Beloit address at the time the crimes were originally reported, but court records now show him at 682 Walton Drive, Whitewater.
He still faces an armed robbery charge in Jefferson County Court, where a plea/sentencing hearing is set for Monday.
Murn's charges were the result of an investigation by the Beloit, Janesville and Fort Atkinson police departments and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.