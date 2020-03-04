ELKHORN

A man who pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated and crashing his car into a parked vehicle, injuring his passengers, was sentenced Tuesday to nine months in jail with work release, court records show.

A judge also sentenced Jacob A. Flores, 26, who has formerly listed addresses in Genoa City and Lake Geneva but currently has an Elkhorn address, to four years of probation, according to online court records.

Flores also must pay a $500 fine plus court costs on each of the counts he pleaded guilty to Dec. 30—two counts of causing injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle.

Walworth County sheriff’s deputies at about 10:07 p.m. June 9 responded to the crash near County B and Williams Road in the town of Bloomfield, according to the criminal complaint.

Flores' two back-seat passengers sustained injuries including a facial laceration, fractured pelvis, partially collapsed lung, lacerated spleen and internal cranial bleeding, the complaint states. It was not clear which passenger suffered which injuries.

One passenger was taken to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.

Flores admitted having about five alcoholic drinks in the two hours before the crash, according to the complaint.

Judge Kristine Drettwan also revoked his driver’s license for two years.

Flores has until Friday, March 27, to report for his jail sentence.