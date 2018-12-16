ELKHORN
A man from Eagle on Friday waived his preliminary hearing in Walworth County Court on a charge of sixth-offense intoxicated driving, court records show.
Walworth County sheriff’s deputies say at about 10:45 p.m. Nov. 8, in the town of Troy, Michael S. O’Brien, 51, drove while intoxicated, according to a criminal complaint.
O’Brien, who was involved in an accident, admitted to “drinking beer at a friend’s house,” the complaint states. Results from a blood test are pending.
O’Brien has previous convictions for OWI violations in 1994, 1996, 1997, 2001 and 2006, according to the complaint.
