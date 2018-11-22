JANESVILLE
A Janesville man was arrested on a charge of fourth-offense operating while intoxicated and operating after revocation after police found him unconscious at the wheel Wednesday night.
At 11:25 p.m., Janesville police officers found Jeffrey K. Buggs, 42, of 2504 Lucerne Drive, Janesville, unresponsive behind the wheel of his car near the intersection of Milton Avenue and John Paul Road, according to a police department news release. The car was running, but Buggs had applied the brake, the news release said.
The driver admitted he had been drinking. Police arrested Buggs based on field sobriety testing and other investigation, the news release said.
