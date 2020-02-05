JANESVILLE

A man was charged with sixth-offense intoxicated driving after police found him unconscious in the driver’s seat of a Jeep stopped on a Janesville street Tuesday, according to the criminal complaint.

Wayne D. Collicott Jr., 55, of 6219 S. Highway 51 No. 1120, Janesville, was also charged with possession of THC.

Janesville police were dispatched to the 100 block of North Washington Street at 4:10 p.m. Tuesday and found Collicott in the Jeep. They also found the ignition had been removed, and the Jeep had been started with a screwdriver and a hot wire, according to the complaint.

They also found 2.5 grams of suspected marijuana in Collicott's pocket.

Collicott yelled and swore at officers at the Rock County Jail, where he refused a blood draw, according to the complaint. A search warrant was obtained for the blood, and he had to be tied to a restraint chair to take the blood, according to the complaint.

His previous intoxicated-driving convictions were in 1989, 1991, two in 2005 and in 2010, according to the complaint.

Collicott was held on a $2,500 cash bond at his initial court appearance Wednesday and ordered not to consume intoxicants or drive.