JANESVILLE

A Beloit man faces a charge of seventh-offense intoxicated driving after an arrest Saturday night in the town of Beloit.

Terrance G. Ramsey, 63, of 2334 S. Riverside Drive, turned left on Riverside Drive in front of a town of Beloit police car, causing the officer to brake to avoid a collision, at about 8:45 p.m., according to the criminal complaint.

The vehicle ended up in the front yard of a house in the 2300 block of Riverside, according to the complaint.

Ramsey’s previous intoxicated-driving convictions were in 1990, 1995, two in 1996, 2002 and 2016, according to the complaint.