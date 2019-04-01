JANESVILLE
A Beloit man faces a charge of seventh-offense intoxicated driving after an arrest Saturday night in the town of Beloit.
Terrance G. Ramsey, 63, of 2334 S. Riverside Drive, turned left on Riverside Drive in front of a town of Beloit police car, causing the officer to brake to avoid a collision, at about 8:45 p.m., according to the criminal complaint.
The vehicle ended up in the front yard of a house in the 2300 block of Riverside, according to the complaint.
Ramsey’s previous intoxicated-driving convictions were in 1990, 1995, two in 1996, 2002 and 2016, according to the complaint.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse