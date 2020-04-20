JANESVILLE
An Orfordville man was charged in Rock County Court last week with fourth-offense intoxicated driving.
Devin D. Howard, 27, of 608 E. Church St., exhibited indicators of intoxication when he was found in a pickup truck parked at Kwik Trip, 2818 W. Court St., Janesville, the night of April 12, according to a criminal complaint.
Howard denied driving the truck to the store, but video showed he did, according to the complaint.
Howard’s previous intoxicated driving convictions were in 2014, 2016 and March 4 of this year, according to the complaint. He is forbidden to drive and must maintain absolute sobriety while his case is pending, a judge ordered.