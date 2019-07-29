EDGERTON

An Edgerton man faces a charge of fourth-offense intoxicated driving after crashing into a parked utility van Friday night, according to a criminal complaint.

Jeffrey D. Ormson, 62, of 1030 Bliven Road, registered 0.16 blood alcohol content on a preliminary breath test after the crash, which is twice the legal limit, according to the complaint.

The crash involving a small pickup truck Ormson was driving was reported at 11:27 p.m. in the 700 block of Blaine Street, according to the complaint.

Ormson’s previous intoxicated driving arrests were in 1992, 1996 and 2001, according to the complaint.