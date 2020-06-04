JANESVILLE
A suspect in multiple burglaries and thefts was arrested following a multijurisdictional investigation.
Troy J. Gordee, 38, who lists addresses in Monroe and Monticello, faces possible charges of two counts of burglary, three counts of theft less than $2,500 and two counts of receiving stolen property less than $2,500, according to a news release from the Rock County Sheriff's Office.
Following an investigation by the Rock and Green county sheriff's offices and the Town of Beloit Police Department into multiple burglaries in the area, Gordee was arrested at the Green County Jail, according to the news release.
His initial appearance in Rock County Circuit Court is scheduled for July 14.