JANESVILLE
A Janesville man drove an SUV through the Janesville Police Department garage door Wednesday, police reported. No one was injured.
Jeffrey J. Wood, 47, of 1113 E. Racine St., was arrested on charges of intoxicated driving, reckless endangerment, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct-domestic violence, according to a news release.
The incident occurred at about 4:20 p.m. Wednesday when Wood drove through a closed garage door while several officers were inside the garage, according to the release.
“Jeffrey Wood was found be intoxicated, had just left his residence during a domestic dispute and stated that he intentionally drove through the door due to various grievances with the Janesville Police Department, Rock County court system and OSHA,” police said in the release.
OSHA is the federal Occupational Health and Safety Administration.
Wood was held at the jail pending a court appearance.