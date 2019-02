JANESVILLE

A man is being charged with operating while intoxicated after police say he hit an ambulance.

Brandon L. George, 25, of 832 Kellogg Ave., No. 1, Janesville, was northbound on Pine Street at 3:03 p.m. Monday when he failed to yield to a Janesville Fire Department ambulance driven by firefighter-paramedic Benjamin M. Shelby, 40.

The ambulance had its lights and sirens on.

George was cited for operating while intoxicated and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.

No one was injured. The ambulance sustained minor damage, according the police report, and could be driven away from the scene. George's vehicle had to be towed.