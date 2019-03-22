ELKHORN

A man from Trevor faces criminal charges in Walworth County Court because prosecutors say he tried to meet with what he thought would be two 15-year-old girls March 15 in Lake Geneva.

There were no girls. It was a police sting.

Manuel A. Hernandez Sanchez, 37, was charged Thursday with using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime.

Walworth County police agencies posted sexual advertisements online and through various apps, according to the criminal complaint.

Hernandez Sanchez responded to such an ad. After he arrived to a prearranged site, police took him into custody, the complaint states.

Police confirmed Hernandez Sanchez’s phone was the one used to arrange the meet. He told police he was going to pay $40 to the two girls and perform a sex act on them, according to the complaint.

Hernandez Sanchez said he has met with adult women before using similar websites, and sometimes he paid them money, the complaint states.

Hernandez Sanchez also is charged with one count of trafficking of a child, which in this case means prosecutors believe he “did knowingly attempt to solicit a child for the purpose of commercial sex act,” the complaint states.

There have been two other similar cases in Walworth County, both of which stemmed from police sting operations in Whitewater.

A Milton man recently pleaded guilty to one of the charges he faced. He is set for sentencing in May.

Judge Daniel Johnson on Monday ordered Hernandez Sanchez held on a $50,000 cash bond, according to online court records.

Hernandez Sanchez had his initial appearance Thursday, when he said he was trying to get a private attorney, court records show.

He is next set to appear in court at 1:15 p.m. Thursday, March 28.