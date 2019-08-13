ELKHORN

A man was charged Monday with sexually assaulting a teenage girl who was staying at a friend’s home in Lake Geneva, according to a criminal complaint filed in Walworth County Court.

Jason W. Connell, 38, faces four counts of sexually assaulting a child younger than 16 on Aug. 3 and 4. Connell told police he was homeless but had been staying with a friend at the home on Country Club Drive for the previous two weeks, the complaint states.

At about 2:40 p.m. Aug. 4, a group of kids reported seeing two people having sex near an abandoned railroad bridge near Main Street in Lake Geneva, according to the complaint. Police arrived and found Connell with the teenage girl, who was released to her mother.

The next day, the girl’s mother brought her to the police department and said Connell had assaulted the girl multiple times, the complaint states.

The girl said she was staying at a friend’s home Aug. 3 on Country Club Drive, where she and others drank alcohol that Connell provided.

After the girl went to sleep, she woke up to Connell sexually assaulting her, according to the complaint. Feeling uncomfortable, she went to another room, where Connell later sexually assaulted her again.

At about 11 a.m. Aug. 4, the girl said she went for a walk and Connell gave her alcohol and a few hits off his “dab pen,” the complaint states. The girl said she fell asleep and did not remember Connell sexually assaulting her near the bridge, but said it possibly happened.

Connell denied sexually assaulting the girl at the home, but he admitted doing so at the railroad bridge, the complaint states.

Police also reported finding Connell with tizanidine hydrochloride, which he said were muscle relaxing pills, according to the complaint. He is also charged with possessing an illegally obtained prescription.

Walworth County Judge David Reddy on Aug. 7 ordered Connell held on a $20,000 cash bond, court records show.

Connell made his initial appearance while in custody Monday and is next scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19.