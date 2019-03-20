A rural Edgerton man was charged with fourth-offense intoxicated driving in Rock County Court after he was stopped in Edgerton on Sunday night.

Dale R. Ferguson, 59, of N822 Bingham Road, was driving without his lights on at 8:39 p.m. on North Main Street when an officer stopped him, according to the criminal complaint.

Ferguson registered a 0.08 blood-alcohol content, the legal driving limit, on the preliminary breath test, according to the complaint.

Ferguson’s previous OWI convictions were in 2001, 2005 and 2008, according to the complaint.