ELKHORN
A Browntown man charged with fourth-offense intoxicated driving admitted to having a few beers before driving in the town of Geneva on March 16, according to a criminal complaint filed in Walworth County Court.
Town of Geneva police say Dennis L. Bunker II, 44, drove while intoxicated at about 10:49 p.m. at County H and Petrie Road, according to the complaint.
Police found beer in the car, the complaint states.
Results from a blood test are pending.
Bunker has previous convictions for intoxicated driving violations in 1995, 1998 and 1999, according to the complaint.
