ELKHORN

After a motorist stopped his car along a county road, a man from Sharon told the driver to leave the property, fired a shotgun into the air and later made a racist comment, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday in Walworth County Court.

David L. Wells, 28, of N462 County K, faces charges after Walworth County sheriff’s deputies responded June 16 to W9414 County A in the town of Richmond.

A man told deputies he pulled over along County A to check something in the bed of his truck when Wells, who was tending cows, came out and told him to get off his “f---ing property,” according to the complaint. The man said he wasn’t on the property and was just checking his truck.

Wells left, came back, told the driver to get off the property again and fired three rounds to scare him off, the complaint states. The man then got in his truck and drove down the road before calling 911.

When two deputies first arrived to the County A address, Wells walked rapidly up to one of them and audibly said, “Those f---ing Mexicans,” according to the complaint. When the defendant realized who the deputy was, he held his hand out as a greeting.

Deputies told Wells he could have hurt someone, but he said he fired blanks. The deputies found the shotgun in an office on the dairy farm and three spent green shells, the complaint states. One deputy also found some spent green shells farther in the barrel.

The barrel of the shotgun also appeared to have been cut too short. It measured 14 inches, according to the complaint.

Wells is charged with possessing a short-barreled shotgun, discharging a firearm within 100 yards of a building and disorderly conduct. The first charge is a felony and the other two are misdemeanors.

He is scheduled for his initial appearance at 1:15 p.m. Friday, June 28.