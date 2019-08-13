ELKHORN

A Rockford, Illinois, man drunkenly sped away from police while he had a loaded gun Sunday, according to a criminal complaint filed in Walworth County Court on Tuesday.

Francisco A. Rodriguez, 39, was charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety, third-offense intoxicated driving, possessing a firearm while intoxicated, carrying a concealed weapon, operating while revoked, attempting to flee an officer and obstructing an officer.

Sheriff’s deputies at about 5:32 a.m. Sunday responded to reports of a white Chevrolet Impala driving recklessly on Highway 11 near Cobblestone Road between Delavan and Elkhorn, the complaint states.

A deputy said he turned on his emergency lights and siren but that Rodriguez continued to cross the centerline, drive onto the shoulder, go through stop signs and nearly hit other vehicles, according to the complaint.

Another deputy joined the pursuit near County O and Pierce Road. He saw Rodriguez driving up to 90 mph in a 55 mph zone on wet roads and going through stop signs, the complaint states.

Rodriguez also went 70 mph through a residential area with a 40 mph speed limit. He evaded the first set of stop sticks deputies used to deflate his tires but drove over another set at County A and Stallman Road, according to the complaint.

When Rodriguez was east of County A and Hodges Road, a deputy used a pursuit intervention technique to stop Rodriguez and send him into the eastbound ditch, the complaint states.

After the pursuit ended and a deputy saw a gun in Rodriguez’s waistband, he told Rodriguez that if he reached for the weapon he would be killed. A sergeant took Rodriguez, who did not have a concealed carry permit, into custody, according to the complaint.

The loaded gun was a Walther PPS handgun.

Rodriguez has two convictions for intoxicated driving violations in 2004 and 2017, according to the complaint. He refused a blood draw in this case, but deputies said he appeared intoxicated.

Rodriguez made his initial appearance while in custody Tuesday. Court records from the hearing show he is in the Army Reserves and has training this month.

He is scheduled to next appear in court at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.