ELKHORN

A Genoa City man charged with his fifth intoxicated-driving offense was seen driving a motorized go-cart on a public road and waving to police who tried to stop him, according to a criminal complaint filed in Walworth County Court.

Bloomfield police say Patrick H. Garcia, 49, of W105 Tombeau Blvd., refused to stop for police at about 11:29 p.m. Feb. 25 in the village of Bloomfield, the complaint states. Police had activated their emergency lights and sirens.

“Garcia was seen turning around and appeared to be waving,” the complaint states.

Police said Garcia, who also was charged with resisting an officer, drove across the opposite lane of traffic, left the road and drove onto a frozen lake, according to the complaint.

Police were able to follow the vehicle’s tracks.

Officers pursued the vehicle for only 430 feet, and they estimated Garcia reached speeds of 15 mph.

Garcia admitted having “a few drinks,” the complaint states. Police reported he had glassy eyes and smelled of intoxicants.

Results from a blood test were pending, according to the complaint.

Garcia was convicted of intoxicated driving in 1990, 1992, 2003 and 2014, the complaint states.