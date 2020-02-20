JANESVILLE

A man accused of burglarizing the Sam’s Club store in Janesville in November is suspected in other burglaries in southeastern Wisconsin, according to a criminal complaint filed in Rock County Court.

The complaint says Janesville police were dispatched to the store at 3900 Deerfield Drive at 4:04 a.m. Nov. 28 and found a broken window and an open emergency exit door.

Inside, they found three glass display cases containing jewelry had been broken into.

The complaint says a store video shows two men wearing masks and gloves breaking into the store and filling a hockey-style bag with jewelry and watches.

Police believe the men got away with more than $10,000 worth of merchandise.

Twelve minutes after police were called to Sam’s Club, dispatchers received a report of another burglary at U.S. Cellular, 3333 Milton Ave., according to the complaint.

Again, store video showed two people breaking into the business and using a hockey bag to collect merchandise. The business reported an inside door and cabinets broken into and Bluetooth devices taken, according to the complaint.

Video showed the men breaking into U.S. Cellular at 4:11 a.m. Police were dispatched at 4:16. The men got away.

Then on Jan. 17, Wauwatosa police contacted Janesville police about a man arrested in a burglary at a U.S. Cellular store in the Milwaukee suburb. The suspect was Carl W. Carter, 36, of Madison.

The silver Chevrolet Tahoe that Carter was driving contained Apple products, gloves, masks, bolt cutters, a pry bar, a cordless cutting tool and a hockey bag, according to the complaint. Cellphones were found with police-scanner apps running.

Wauwatosa detectives told Janesville police they suspect Carter was involved in a number of burglaries in different jurisdictions.

Cellphone data showed one of Carter's phones was in Janesville at the time of the burglaries there, according to the complaint. A Movado wristwatch found in the SUV was the same brand of watch listed as stolen from Sam’s Club, according to the complaint.

Carter has been charged with two counts of burglary and one count of theft in the Rock County case. An arrest warrant has been issued.

Carter has pleaded not guilty in the Milwaukee County case.