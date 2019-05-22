JANESVILLE

A Janesville teenager who thought he was going for a ride with a friend ended up looking down the barrels of two handguns on Tuesday afternoon, according to a criminal complaint filed in Rock County Court.

The 17-year-old told police he had known Jaden C. Fair, 18, of 1423 Harvey St., Beloit, for several years, and the two arranged via Snapchat to "hang out" Tuesday, according to the complaint.

Fair arrived at the teen’s residence with another male in the front passenger seat, the teen got in the back seat, and Fair drove a short distance before stopping, according to the complaint.

That's when Fair and the second male turned and pointed guns at the teen’s face, according to the complaint.

The pair took $90 from the teen, told him to get out of the car and drove off, according to the complaint.

Janesville police were called to the teen’s residence in the 2400 block of Hyacinth Avenue at 3:30 p.m.

Beloit police later took Fair into custody at his residence, where officers’ observations led to the issuing of a search warrant for the residence and Fair’s car.

A 9mm handgun was found in the car along with a bag of suspected marijuana, according to the complaint. The gun had been reported stolen in Coloma in 2017.

In the house, police reported finding 12 9mm bullets, 16 THC vaping cartridges and more marijuana in various containers, along with scales and packaging materials. The marijuana recovered totaled about 2.1 ounces, according to the complaint.

Fair was charged Wednesday with armed robbery, possession with intent to deliver THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Fair was held on a $500 cash bond after his initial court appearance.

Janesville police had not identified the second person in the car with Fair as of Wednesday afternoon, said Janesville police Sgt. Jennifer Wehmas, although she wasn’t sure if Beloit police had identified him.