JANESVILLE
A Janesville man who struggled with officers was charged with obstructing and fourth-offense intoxicated driving, according to a criminal complaint filed in Rock County Court this week
Jeffery A. Baker, 63, of 220 S. Jackson St., Janesville, was stopped by a town of Beloit officer around 2 a.m. June 24 at Townline Road and Highway 51, and Baker resisted when the officer tried to get him out of the car, according to the complaint.
A sheriff’s deputy arrived, and the officers pulled Baker from the vehicle and onto the ground, according to the complaint.
Baker’s previous intoxicated-driving convictions were twice in 1995 and once in 2010.