JANESVILLE
Prosecutors charged an Edgerton man Tuesday with selling a gun later used by a teen to shoot himself at an Edgerton house party.
Corey J. Nicks, 24, of 1040 Hain Road, was charged in Rock County Court with providing a dangerous weapon to a person under 18.
An 18-year-old used the weapon to shoot himself during a party at a residence Sept. 16, according to Edgerton police reports obtained by The Gazette, but the teen did not get the gun directly from Nicks, according to the criminal complaint.
The handgun was reported stolen July 10 from an Edgerton resident who had left it in an unlocked pickup truck outside his residence, according to the criminal complaint.
Nicks told police he bought the gun from a Beloit man and traded it to a 17-year-old Edgerton boy for marijuana, according to the criminal complaint.
Police suspect the 17-year-old, identified in the complaint with the initials B.F., supplied the gun to the 18-year-old.
One of those at the residence where the teen shot himself told police she thought he got the gun from B.F., whom she said sold firearms using his Facebook page.
The complaint does not indicate if B.F. will be charged in the incident.
The shooting occurred in the kitchen where several of the 12 to 15 party-goers were gathered in Edgerton, according to police reports.
The man died about three weeks later at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville, according to the reports.
Two people questioned by police immediately following the incident said the man showed them the gun hours before he shot himself.
Three people told police they saw the man upset and crying at the party. Two of those people said he made suicidal comments hours before the shooting.
According to police reports, officers found the man lying on the kitchen floor and a small, black semi-automatic handgun on the floor near his feet.
Alcohol was served at the party, and at least two witnesses said the teen had been drinking, reports indicated.
One of the homeowners, who were hosting the party, asked the teen to leave after he showed her the gun because she doesn’t like firearms, according to reports.
Nicks’ initial court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday.
Nicks is charged as a repeat offender, which increases the prison term if he is convicted to a maximum five year and six months.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse